Carolyn plays equal pay icon

A talented actress from Bishopbriggs has clinched the lead role in a stage musical of the iconic hit film Made in Dagenham.

Carolyn Lowry plays factory worker Rita O’Grady in the show of the same name at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow from February 21-February 25.

The very funny, touching and timeless tale is based on the true story of the women at the Ford car plant in Dagenham who went out on strike for equal pay during the late 1960s.

Tickets are selling fast for the production by the renowned Paisley Musical and Operatic Society (PMOS).

Carolyn, who successfully juggles her passion for acting with her career as a wedding and events co-ordinator at the popular Eagle Lodge venue in Bishopbriggs, told the Herald: “I was absolutely delighted to get the part.

“It’s wonderful to be playing the role of such a strong woman. This part is so important.

“It’s a great story brought to life - and 50 years on, many women are still fighting for equal pay, despite the women at Dagenham paving the way for the equal pay act.”

She added: “The King’s Theatre is such a beautiful and iconic venue.

“Everybody knows the King’s, it’s the place in Glasgow where you aim to perform.”

Carolyn got bitten by the acting bug as a pupil at the former Thomas Muir High School.

She said: “During my first year at high school I got a part in Fiddler on the Roof and I was just hooked from then on.

“I was also ‘Annie’ daft as a kid.”

In 2001, Carolyn joined the operatic society and hasn’t looked back since, performing in various productions, including its version of the hugely popular ‘Hairspray’ at the King’s Theatre back in 2015.

Rehearsals for Made in Dagenham, about how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together, started in October.

Carolyn is hard at work rehearsing hard at least three times a week on top of her day job and tickets for the show are selling fast.

Paisley Musical & Operatic Society was established in 1908, developing talent over the years.

The company is now justly proud of its reputation for top quality productions of modern musicals in Glasgow.