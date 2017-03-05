Care home that cares about the foodbank

Bearsden care home Antonine House has made a substantial donation of much needed supplies to Drumchapel Foodbank.

The goods were donated by staff, residents and their families, and include an assortment of food, toiletries and other essentials.

The collection started over the festive period, when a few staff members mentioned that the foodbank was in need of supplies.

Since then, the collection of donations has snowballed, and now includes everything from breakfast cereals and canned food, to toilet roll, soap and shampoo.

Sam Dougan, activities coordinator at Antonine House, who organised the effort, said: “Both staff and relatives brought in small donations over Christmas for us to give to the Drumchapel Foodbank.

“We only started out with a small handful of things, but it’s just grown and grown over time.

“The foodbank does such great work supporting local families and providing emergency supplies, and it was a great way to bring staff, relatives and residents at the care home together.

“It was also a great way for us to support and contribute our local community and a truly good cause.

“Some residents didn’t have the chance to contribute to the collection this time round, so we intend to start another collection and hope to contribute supplies to the foodbank again soon.”

Drumchapel Foodbank is a community organisation run by KCEDG in partnership with Drumchapel LIFE, working to support people facing financial crisis.