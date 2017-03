The hunt is on for car thieves after two vehicles were stolen yesterday (Thursday, March 23), one at Kirkintilloch town centre.

A silver Volkswagen Polo was swiped from the roadway near Smiths Hotel around 8pm.

Robbers also made off with a blue Mazda Capella car from the roadway at Maxwell Avenue in Bearsden at 3.10pm.

Anyone with information on either of the thefts should call Kirkintilloch police on 101.