Car stolen in broad daylight

A car worth about £9,000 was stolen from Bearsden on Friday, May 12.
The Volkswagon Passat was taken from Killermont Road, Bearsden at around 12pm/12.10pm.
If you saw anything please contact Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101.
