Canal scheme needs volunteers

Scottish Waterways Trust is looking for volunteers to join a Love your Canal waterway project on the historic Forth & Clyde Canal.

The scheme aims to build on last year’s pilot project, in which volunteers contributed over 1,500 hours to keeping the canal looking good,

‘Love Your Canal’ will return and run between Friday and Monday each week from now until the end of October.

The project will be based at Maryhill running from Locks 21 to 27, but could move further afield as the venture gains momentum.

The volunteer team will be trained to open locks for passing boats whilst also helping to repair canal stonework and masonry, painting and litter-picking.

The charity also aims to run a number of workshops for volunteers which could include learning about wild plants, bumblebees and an Emergency First Aid course.

After full training from Scottish Canals waterway staff, the volunteers will be able to help Scottish Waterways Trust and Scottish Canals to open the locks for boats travelling west to Bowling, east to Glasgow city centre or across country to The Kelpies at Grangemouth or Edinburgh via The Falkirk Wheel.

Volunteers will also be put forward for awards such as the John Muir Discovery Award and Heritage Hero Award, as well as certificates of competency for training in areas such as water safety and lime mortaring.

For further details contact Alan on 07768 951740 or alan@scottishwaterwaystrust.org.uk