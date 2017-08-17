Can you rise to challenge for cancer charity?

A Bake Off superstar from Bearsden is helping to launch a leading cancer charity’s

latest fundraising campaign - the Big Beatson Bake Off.

Helen Vass, winner of the popular BBC2 television programme ‘The Bake Off: Crème de la Crème’, is calling on locals who have been touched by the wonderful support provided by Beatson Cancer Charity to put their baking skills to the test to raise vital funds for patients and their families who are affected by cancer.

Helen (34), who is a pastry chef at The Three Chimneys restaurant in Skye, said: “I am honoured to be fronting the Big Beatson Bake Off as my father was looked after at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre before he passed away.

“We all know someone who has been affected by cancer in some way and understand how difficult the journey can be.

“Beatson Cancer Charity really goes above and beyond to provide patients and their families with support in so many different ways, and I would like to recognise the poignant work they do to help everyone, no matter what stage they are at in their journey.

“It really doesn’t matter if you’re a star baker or guilty of turning out a few soggy bottoms, I would like to encourage as many people as possible to roll up their sleeves and get baking for this – let’s fundraise for this fantastic charity together.”

All funds raised will help the charity provide vital specialist staff including nursing, radiography, physics and research based staff as well as medical equipment, innovative service developments, research projects and educational initiatives to support the 8000 new patients who attend the The Beatson and its related facilities each year.

Maisie Hamilton, Community Fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “The country has gone baking mad once again.

“We’re encouraging as many people as possible to brush down their baking tools, get their mitts on and have some baking fun with friends, family and colleagues this summer.

“Together we can help beat cancer with every tasty bite!”

To order your Bake Off kit visit http://www.bigbeatsonbakeoff.org phone 0141 212 0505 or email events@beatsoncancercharity.org