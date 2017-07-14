Can you help police track down pair in connection with a serious assault?

Police Scotland officers are releasing an image of two males in relation to a serious assault that occurred in a property in the Tradeston area of Glasgow on Saturday 9th January 2016.

The first man is described as approximately 5’6”, short, dark, unstyled hair, slim built, no marks scars or tattoos, with an Eastern European accent. Around the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black Superdry jacket. He is understood to be known as Besi.

The second male is described as 6’0” slim, white, blonde/light hair brushed back and gelled, green eyes with an Eastern European accent. He was wearing a green jacket with a furry hood, blue polo shirt and grey canvas shoes. He is understood to be known as Kastriot Droja or Otti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the enquiry team at London Road Police Office on 0141 532 4623 or 101. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.