Can you help find missing 82-year-old man?

Police are looking for help to find an 82 year-old man missing since Monday (May 8).

Patrick Hart was last seen at his home in Saracen Street, Glasgow, at around 4pm yesterday.

Mr Hart suffers from dementia and has never gone missing before. His family is extremely concerned for him.

He is around 5 ft 9 inches in height with a slim build and brown/greying receding hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded tracksuit top and black tracksuit trousers with black and white trainers.

Extensive enquiries are underway to try and find Mr Hart, however attempts to locate him have so far proved unsuccessful.

Mr Hart has been known to visit the Lambhill and Maryhill Road areas.

Inspector Sean Ramsay said: “A number of officers are out searching for Mr Hart and given his age and the fact that he has never gone missing before we are growing increasingly concerned and are keen to locate him and ensure he is safe and well.

“We are using a number of police resources to locate Mr Hart, including the Force helicopter and assistance from the Dog Branch.

“I would ask if anyone has seen Mr Hart or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact police as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Baird Street Police Station via 101 and quote reference number 338/08 May 2017.