Can you donate snowdrops?

Voluntary gardening group Milngavie In Bloom (MiB) is appealing for donations of snowdrops again this year.

Jenny Overton, vice chair of MiB, said: “In February it’s great to see all the snowdrops popping up in our gardens and also in Milngavie Town Centre.

“Each year, local gardeners help Milngavie in Bloom by donating ‘snowdrops in the green’, which means snowdrops which have flowered and still have green leaves as well as roots.

“This year we would like more please, so we can continue with our planting plans.

“Your help is greatly appreciated, thank you.”

You can leave your bag of snowdrops at the front doors of either 2 Glassford Street (Barbara Adam) or 127 Clober Road (Jenny Overton), or if you would like them picked up phone 956 2616.

Later in the season MiB would also appreciate any spare primroses for the West Highland Way so they can be planted in the beds adjoining the new wall.

They would also like donations of any spare pulmonaria.