Calls for road markings to be re-painted

Residents are calling for road markings to be re-painted before there’s an accident because they say motorists don’t see the speed bumps until it’s too late.

Kate Waddell from Nethermains Road in Milngavie, believes that the road markings have not been renewed in ten years.

She said: “Over the years a number of traffic calming measures including “twenty is plenty” signs and speed bumps have been installed on roads in the Keystone area of Milngavie to prevent it from becoming a rat run.

“Residents are pleased with the results but recently we have been contacting the council because the highlighting of the markings at the speed bumps has worn off.

“The markings are now so poor that motorists have no notice to slow down before them, and cars are being damaged. Something really needs to be done before next winter sets in.

“The reflective posts are useful but we need the road markings too. They have not been renewed in the last ten years.

“I live near to one of these bumps and regularly hear car exhausts clanking off the bump.

“It’s important that motorists are properly warned so that they can slow down especially in areas full of young children and elderly.

“Many cars use this road as a short cut and go quite fast along it.

“I have seen motorists stop suddenly when they come to Milngavie Road for children crossing the road.

“Many children walk along Milngavie Road to get to the McDonald’s and the Allander Leisure Centre.

“It’s also dangerous for an elderly person if they are crossing the road slowly - they could get knocked down.

“This is a real safety concern.”

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive - place, neighbourhood & corporate assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “We take road safety extremely serious and I would like to thank residents for bringing this to our attention.

“Council Officers will investigate and carry out any remedial action required.

“Anyone who would like to report any damage or to discuss the traffic calming in this area should call 0300 123 4510 or email customerservices@eastdunbarton.gov.uk.”