Call to register your right to vote

Sixteen and 17 year olds are being urged to make sure that their voices are heard in the Scottish council elections on May 4.

The #ReadyToVote campaign has been launched to remind those aged under 18 that they have to officially register before they can vote - the first Scotland-wide elections in which they can do so.

S4 pupils from Turnbull High in Bishopbriggs were among the many pupils from secondary schools across Scotland to host a registration event to publicise the election this week.

Anyone who will be aged 16 on May 4 will be able to vote – including those aged 15 who will have a birthday before the election - as long as they are registered.

Turnbull High pupil Tania Pinheiro, who turns 16 this month, said: “I want to have a say in my education.”

Niamh O’Donnell added, “I will be voting because I think that young people should be heard.”

Gerry Cornes, the Returning Officer for East Dunbartonshire, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds, as it will be the first ever Scotland-wide elections in which people aged under 18 can cast their vote.

“Registering online is very easy to do, and only takes a few minutes – all you will need is your date of birth and National Insurance number.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to register – even if they don’t know who to vote for as of yet, at least they will have the option of taking part in local democracy on May 4.”