Call for Jo Swinson to come clean on tuition fees

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson must make her views clear on free student tuition following comments from her new Liberal Democrat party leader.

That’s the call from Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay who has condemned Vince Cable after a report in the Aberdeen Press and Journal where he calls for an end to free tuition.

She is demanding Jo Swinson makes her views clear on this “hallmark issue” for the people of Scotland.

Voters accused the Liberal Democrats of betrayal when their MPs voted to charge students more than £9,000 — after campaigning in the 2010 general election against the hike.

In 2012, leader Nick Clegg made a humiliating apology where he said “I am sorry” for misleading the voters — who, in the 2015 election, ousted most Lib Dem MPs. The video has been viewed millions of times since, and featured in comedy programmes, parodies and TV.

Ms Mackay said: “No one really has a clue where the Liberal Democrats stand on anything these days, so the public in East Dunbartonshire deserves to know where exactly their MP stands on this hallmark policy.

“In Scotland, we pride ourselves on having an inclusive education system where people of all backgrounds can enter higher and further education to learn and contribute to society.

“I am calling on Jo Swinson to make a crystal clear statement on whether she supports free tuition in Scotland or not, and her reasons why.”

Mr Paterson said: “It is not surprising that Vince Cable is supporting this conservative policy given he — and Jo Swinson — were working hand in hand with the Tory Party just a few years ago in government.

“Given Nick Clegg’s humiliating apology, it is incredible to see the Liberal Democrat leadership once again change direction on such a major issue.

“Disposing of free tuition in Scotland would simply block opportunities for so many people, especially young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. That is morally wrong, to me.

“I hope Jo Swinson can clarify her position on free tuition as a matter of urgency. The public deserves to know.”