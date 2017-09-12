Call ahead of council meeting: ‘Overturn Kirkintilloch’s disastrous shared space’

Blind campaigner Sandy Taylor has a clear message to newly elected members of East Dunbartonshire Council ahead of a meeting next week.

Mr Taylor, who has been leading the protest against the shared space at Kirkintilloch, petitioned the Prime Minister with Moodiesburn dad Michael Pringle, whose toddler son was tragically killed by a van driver on a similar road layout in Jersey.

Mr Taylor said: “Councillors of ALL parties must learn lessons from the previous Lab/LibDem/Tory council administration who introduced the disastrous shared space scheme at Kirkintilloch, and overturn it as a matter of urgency. We need action NOW.”

Earlier this year, a group of influential MPs forming the UK Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee said the Government should call a halt to all local shared space schemes pending “the urgent replacement” of national guidance to take into account disabled persons’ views and needs

This was echoed by a special Scottish seminar which concluded recently kerbs and crossings should be retained and Scotland lead the way in re-writing the guidance to ensure safety and access for all.

Thousands of people have been campaigning against the introduction of the shared space because of safety fears.

Kirkintilloch East SNP MP Stuart McDonald joined last week’s delegation at Downing Street to petition Theresa May.

The council’s new minority SNP administration has argued that the possibility of reinstating traffic lights at the Catherine Street junction be addressed “as a matter of urgency”.

But Lib Dem councillor Susan Murray successfully put forward an amendment for further consultation with the public prior to any decision.

The shared space is due to be discussed by councillors on Thursday, September 21.