CALA unveils plan to build 74 new homes in Lenzie

CALA Homes (West) has submitted a planning application for a proposed 74-home development in Lenzie.

The application shows a mix of 48 private homes and 26 affordable homes on a plot of land south of Blacklands Place.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PoAN) was submitted to East Dunbartonshire Council in July last year.

The site was allocated for housing development in the council’s Local Development Plan that was adopted in February 2017 and a pre-application consultation event took place at Lenzie Tennis Club earlier this year.

Graham McNeil, Land Director for CALA Homes (West), said: “In submitting our planning application, we are showing our commitment to delivering a range and choice of high quality homes in this sought-after area of East Dunbartonshire.

“The homes will be in-keeping with their surrounding environment and will appeal to buyers looking for a spacious, contemporary home, just 15 minutes from the centre of Glasgow.

“There’s a real demand for housing in this very popular area and we are confident that our proposed development will meet that need.

“We are looking forward to progressing our plans for the site as we believe the development will also positively enhance the surrounding area.”

CALA chiefs says that if planning is approved later this year work is expected to start on site in Summer 2018, with the first residents taking occupation in Summer 2019.