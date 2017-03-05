Cadder church welcomes its new minister

Cadder Parish Church was full for the induction service for its new minister, Rev. John MacGregor, who fills a vacancy that lasted 17 months.

Previous minister Rev. Graham Finch retired in October 2015, and church members have been waiting patiently since then for the right successor to come forward.

So the induction service was reckoned a very special occasion, said a spokesman, “not only for the MacGregor family but also for the family of Cadder”.

The service saw representation not only from the Presbytery of Glasgow and neighbouring congregations in Bishopbriggs, but also a large contingent from Rev. MacGregor’s previous charge at Hillington Park Church in Glasgow.

The proceedings were followed by a more informal social gathering at the South Halls in Kirkintilloch Road.

During the 17-month vacancy period, services were conducted by retired Lenzie minister Rev. Douglas Clark, while Rev. Martin Forrest, a chaplain at Low Moss Prison, guided and supported the congregation during that time in his capacity as Interim Moderator.

Both were presented with gifts from the Cadder congregation as a token of appreciation.