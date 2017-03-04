Buy a pin and help Marie Curie

Terminal illness charity Marie Curie is asking local residents to “make every daffodil count” during its Great Daffodil Appeal this month.

People are simply asked to make a donation in return for a Marie Curie daffodil pin, with the promise that all funds raised will be put to the best possible use.

The cash will help Marie Curie Nurses provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones, in their own homes.

Jennie Clark, face of the Great Daffodil Appeal, said: “When my husband Ken was ill with cancer, he said he wanted to come home from hospital.

“As a family, we knew he was coming home to die.

“I thought we would be looking after him by ourselves, but then we had the option of Marie Curie Nurses.

“The nurse who was there the night he died was wonderful. She treated him with such dignity and care.

“I’d like other families to have special moments together like we did, at times when it matters most. That’s why I’m donating and wearing a daffodil.”

For more information on how you can get involved with The Great Daffodil Appeal, contact Elma Mitchell , Community Fundraiser on 07798 638151

Daffodil pins will be available from Marie Curie volunteers across the country and in Superdrug, Spar and Poundworld stores.

Morrisons supermarkets will be holding fundraising collections in all of their stores on Friday and over the weekend.

For more information call 0800 304 7025 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil.