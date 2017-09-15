Butcher’s pies win the prize

A Milngavie butcher’s pies have been deemed worthy of national recognition at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

Milngavie Butchers, whose shop is at 14 Station Road, has won three awards in the 2017 Scottish Craft Butchers, namely gold awards for their traditional steak pie and steak & sausage pie, and a silver for thier steak & kidney pie.

The heats were held at Forth Valley College last month with more than 250 pies tested for appearance, flavour, filling and appeal.

The panel of judges included experts, food writers and interested consumers and the event is organised by the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders in conjunction with Lucas Ingredients and William Sword Ltd.

Judith Johnston, of Lucas Ingredients, said the winners’ “commitment to producing top quality meat products points to a bright future for the industry.”