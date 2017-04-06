Where there’s a will there’s a charity way

A law firm with branches in Lenzie and Bishopbriggs has raised nearly £5,000 for charity after taking part in this year’s Will Aid.

Pacitti Jones Solicitors signed up to the scheme, which asks lawyers to write wills for local people in exchange for a donation to charity, and ended up being named the third highest fundraising new firm for the whole of the UK - collecting an impressive £4,779 in the month-long fundraiser.

Director Moira Gardner said: “This was our first year participating in Will Aid and I am thrilled that we have been named 3rd highest.

“Our private client team have worked very hard and we are thrilled to have raised such a lot of money for such a worthwhile cause.

“Taking part in Will Aid has enabled us to give back to both our community and nine great charities.”