Pies guys eyes prize

An award winning butcher has scooped a top prize for his pies at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Stewart Collins owner of S Collins and Sons of Muirhead was presented with his silver award by tv personality Carol Smillie at the 18th annual championship recently in Cumbernauld.

After winning Scottish Butcher Shop of the Year in November 2016, they were named in the Top Ten in the World for their most popular Scotch Pie.

Stewart said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed. To have been judged as one of the best in the world against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

And Carol Smillie added: “I am delighted to have been asked to come along and present the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for a second time. Each and every butcher and baker here today knows they make something special so a confirmation of this kind is the real icing on the cake.”

Following the busiest judging day ever with some 100 butchers and bakers entering over 500 pies, pasties, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the competition and with some 300 hopefuls attending the awards luncheon in Cumbernauld, all the butchers and bakers shortlisted can truly be proud to have produced some of the best products in the land.”

The competition, which has run for 18 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality pastry products. Recognising the work they do in this way rewards excellence and raises the bar in the industry.

Alan Clarke of organiers Scottish Bakers, said: “Once again we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and today we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard working butchers and bakers. My heartfelt congratulations go to our winner, and indeed everyone who took away a prize.”