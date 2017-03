Rumours are rife that a popular pizzeria is set to move into the former Aulds Bakers at 108 Drymen Road, in Bearsden.

Little Italy, who have a branch in Glasgow’s Byres Road, have been tipped to take over the shop on social media and community websites.

But East Dunbartonshire Council has been unable to confirm the rumours, saying that no planning application has been received for that site at present.

Bearsden residents will just have to wait and see...