First Glasgow launch recruitment drive

Bus operator First Glasgow has begun a drive to recruit new and experienced drivers across its five depots in Glasgow, Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

The firm, which is the largest bus operator in the Glasgow area and one of the city’s biggest employers, has vacancies at its Blantyre, Overtown, Scotstoun, Dumbarton and Caledonia depots.

Following significant recent investment in its services, including the £20m Caledonia depot, First Glasgow is now offering an enhanced pay and conditions package for trainee drivers and drivers with an existing Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV) licence across the Greater Glasgow area.

Trainees – who must be aged over 18 and have a clean UK driving licence - are paid £9 per hour and earn as they learn. After 12 months with First Glasgow, the hourly rate increases to £9.50, with the potential to earn up to £25,000 per annum.

Existing PCV drivers will receive a joining bonus of £1,000 when they join the company, subject to terms and conditions.

Other benefits include:

· Auto-enrolment into a company pension scheme, which includes life insurance

· Employee Share Save and Rewards schemes

· Paid annual leave and public holidays

· Free travel for employees and family (subject to conditions)

· Excellent social and leisure facilities

Drivers can find out more by calling 0141 420 7810 now or they can come along and meet the team at one of three Recruitment Open Days:

· Blantyre Depot: Saturday 11 February 2017, 5 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, G72 0LA

· Dumbarton Depot: Saturday 11 February 2017, Birch Road, Dumbarton, G82 2RF

· Caledonia Depot: Saturday 25 February 2017, 100 Cathcart Road, Glasgow, G42 7BH

Drivers can also apply online at firstgroup.com/driver.

More details are available on the First Glasgow website.