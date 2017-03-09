Deli in the running for best in UK award

A local business has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for the second year running.

Billington’s Delicatessen, based in Lenzie, is up for the UK Deli of the Year award at the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2017.

Last year the shop was named the regional winner for Scotland and this time husband-and-wife team Mark and Sue Billington are hoping to go one better.

They made the shortlist after evaluation and deliberation by a panel of industry experts, who also used secret visits and mystey shoppers to narrow down the field.

The winners will be announced live at the Farm Shop & Deli Show on Monday, April 24, at Birmingham’s NEC.

The awards aim to recognise the best in class in the specialist independent retail market.