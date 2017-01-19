Council tax hike looking inevitable

It’s looking increasingly likely that East Dunbartonshire residents will see their council tax bills hiked by three per cent this year - with those in Band E, F, G and H properties feeling further financial pain.

Glasgow City Council are the latest to confirm they will raise council tax by the maximum amount allowable by the Scottish Government followng a decade-long freeze.

Around a third of all councils have now indicated that they will impose the rise, with North Lanarkshire council leader Jim Logue saing it would be “cowardice” not to increase the charge.

Glasgow council leader Frank McAveety said while the increase would raise more than £7m, the council still faced a budget gap of £67m.

Mr McAveety said: “Raising Council Tax will support frontline services while protecting the most vulnerable in our city.

“One-in-four households will not pay a penny more - and we can avoid around £7m of the most difficult cuts, which would otherwise hit every community across the city.”

East Dunbartonshire Council face a similar problem following a five per cent cut to the General Revenue Grant funding provided by the Scottish Government.

Even with the extra council tax revenue - from both an-across-the-board rise and a further hike for those living in band E, F, G, H properties - the council will still be facing a funding black hole of over £11million.

Council leader Rhondda Geekie, who has not yet confirmed a council tax rise, said: “The council is disappointed at our reduced funding settlement, meaning we have yet more challenging decisions to make to find significant further savings when we set the Council Budget for the coming year on 23 February.”