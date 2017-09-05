Could you change one shopping basket item?

It’s Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight and people are being challenged to “change one thing” in their shopping basket for a Scottish alternative! And food assemblies are making this so easy to achieve!

Milngavie Food Assembly launched in April and is a bit like an online “click and collect” farmer’s market. Customers order and pay for their produce online and they come to collect their purchases and meet the producers at the event each Friday (4-6pm) at The Fraser Centre in Milngavie - alternatively customers can collect their orders anytime on a Saturday from the host, Gillian’s farm in Strathblane!

More and more food assemblies are popping up – there are over 80 in the UK bringing communities together with local producers and encouraging people to reconnect with their food and where it comes from or how it has been raised!

The Milngavie Food Assembly has over 25 farmers, growers and makers offeringmore than 300 items each week with an average distance of just 20 miles from Milngavie. The producers love the model as they only bring to the assembly produce which has been pre-ordered so there is no wastage, there is also no pressure on them to sell so they can relax and engage with the customers! Over 90% of everything spent stays in the LOCAL economy.

Joining a food assembly is easy, all you need is your name, email address and a password then you have access to the market and all the amazing produce.

To find out more info or to joing visit: www.milngaviefoodassembly.com

Support local Scottish farmers and food producers. Say YES to local!