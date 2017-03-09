Businesses fight back against cyber crime threat

A free business networking event will lift the lid on the increasing threats posed to all businesses by cyber crime.

Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce have teamed up with Scottish Centre for Business Resilience to provide businesses in the area with access to key information to help them improve their cyber security.

The event is presented in partnership with Scottish Historic Building Trust with the support of Vale of Leven Industrial Estate Business Improvement District.

Part of the series of “Brewing Up Business” Networking events, “How Safe is Your Business” will take place in the historic surroundings of Strathleven House on Wednesday March 27 from 1pm. Guests will hear from expert in the field - Grahame Clarke from Scottish Business Resilience Centre.

Damon Scott, Chief Executive, Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Cyber crime is on the increase and poses a threat for all businesses no matter what their size. Our free event will give crucial information about how business owners and managers can protect themselves against attacks which can result in the loss of data, significant down-time and cost thousands of pounds.

There is also the opportunity for guests to make new contacts.

The event starts at 1pm and guests will enjoy afternoon tea. The event will finish by 2.30pm.