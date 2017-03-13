Asda cuts fuel prices by 2p per litre

Asda is cutting up to 2p per litre off fuel at its filling stations across the country.

It means customers will pay 114.7p per litre on unleaded and 116.7p per litre on diesel.

The new prices will be effective from tomorrow (Tuesday, March 14).

Asda’s latest income tracker shows that year on year, vehicle fuel has increased by 16.8 per cent, with prices peaking to their highest levels since December 2014.

Dave Tyrer, Asda’s head of petrol trading, said: “Today’s latest move shows that Asda is once again leading the way in reducing the price at the pumps to help the millions of motorists across the UK.

“Our new national price cap of 114.7p per litre on unleaded and 116.7p per litre on diesel will be welcomed by the millions of drivers who have seen fuel prices climb over the last 12 months.”