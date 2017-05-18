Burnt out car left for over three weeks

Local people are annoyed that a burnt out car has been left for over three weeks at a busy roundabout.

Glasgow City Council say the car at the Allander roundabout off Balmore Road is outwith their boundary and it is not their responsibility to have it removed.

They contacted East Dunbartonshire Council about it on May 6.

Penny McElhinney, who started up the Bardowie Roads Action Group, said: “Locals are quite fed up about the car being left at the side of the road.

“It looks unsightly and some residents are concerned about safety issues.

“One neighbour mentioned that her visitors had been very unimpressed by it.

“My own children are very amused by it and want to know how long it will stay there. I’m dismayed that the council are taking so long to deal with it.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “Abandoned vehicles are becoming an increasing problem throughout Scotland. We remove them as quickly as possible, but there is a legal process which must be followed and this can take some time.

“Following consultation with Police Scotland and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), council officers have made contact with the vehicle’s owner and a formal notice has been issued requiring the removal

of the car within 24 hours. Failure to do so will result in the vehicle being removed by the council and destroyed.

“Ultimately the disposal of unwanted vehicles is the duty of the registered keeper of the vehicle, and owners can be charged where the council has to have a vehicle uplifted and/or destroyed.”

To report an abandoned vehicle please contact East Dunbartonshire Council’s Environmental Health team on 0300 123 4510 or e-mail environmental.health@eastdunbarton.gov.uk.”