Budding star treads the boards for her big diploma show

A talented acting student from Bearsden has taken to the stage to perform in front of an audience of influential industry professionals ahead of her graduation.

Louise Hastie, who is currently enrolled on City of Glasgow College’s HND Acting and Performance course, took to the stage at Glasgow’s Scottish Youth Theatre for her end-of- year Diploma Show. Each student got to perform two pieces of their choosing, with the intention of impressing those in attendance and being invited to audition for jobs, network or meet with an agency.

Louise, 19, who attended Bearsden Academy, said: “I wrote my own monologue which is called Aftermath. It is a really sad, tragic piece that evokes the emotion behind the character rather than just tells a story. I had written the piece as part of my application process for applying to university and I thought the Diploma Show was the perfect place to use it.

“My other monologue was completely different as it was a comedy piece from the Neil Simon play Barefoot in the Park. It is set in New York and I play a woman, Corie, who is having a fight with her husband Paul. She’s screaming at him but it is a really funny scene and I loved doing it.

“This show was a great opportunity for everyone in the class to end on a high note as a final farewell. I’m hoping to continue my acting training through further education, but in the future I like the idea of being a part of the film industry. I do love performing theatre, but with film you get that extra bit more time to perfect any performance that you give.”

Anne Macleod, Acting and Performance Lecturer at City of Glasgow College, directed the diploma show. She said: “The student’s diploma show was a huge success and I was delighted to see how dedicated the students were during rehearsals. The annual show gives our graduating students the opportunity to perform in a professional environment which is great experience for them as they prepare for working in the industry.”