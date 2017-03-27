Budding politicians celebrate poll wins

The votes are in and the two newest members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP) for Strathkelvin and Bearsden have been named.

Beth Gilmour from Lenzie Academy and Zac McCaffery from Bishopbriggs Academy heard they had won the election at a recent declaration at the East Dunbartonshire Council Chambers, in Kirkintilloch, in front of councillors, head teachers, council officers, friends and family.

Turnout in East Dunbartonshire was one the highest in Scotland with 3,955 votes being cast.

Young people across Scotland had two weeks to make their voices heard by voting for their chosen candidates via the Young Scot website.

All young people aged 12 to 25 years who live or receive an education in East Dunbartonshire were eligible to vote and during the voting fortnight polling stations were set up in many schools.

The council’s depute chief executive, education, people & business, Ann Davie, said: “Congratulations to Beth and Zac who were absolutely thrilled to have been elected to represent the young people within their communities through the Scottish Youth Parliament.

“This is a fantastic platform to voice the issues that matter to them and I am pleased that so many young people in East Dunbartonshire took the time to read the candidates’ manifestos and vote in this election.”

Beth Gilmour said: “I would like to thank everybody who voted and for getting involved in these important elections.

“It is vital that young people grasp the opportunity to have their voices heard and I’m delighted that turnout was so high in East Dunbartonshire.

“All the candidates put so much work into their campaigns and it is a real privilege to be elected from among such a strong field.

“I am eager to get started in my new role and to begin work on the issues that matter to local young people.”

Zac McCaffery said: “I would first like to say how honoured I am to be elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament to represent Strathkelvin and Bearsden.

“I intend to work hard to follow the excellent work of the Scottish Youth Parliament and the previous MSYPs in this constituency.”

He added: “I will hopefully work alongside the East Dunbartonshire Youth Council to ensure I meet the expectations of the young people who elected me and alongside my fellow Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament to reach the same common goal.”