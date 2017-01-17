Brother charged with Milngavie house fire murder

The brother of a man who died in a house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day appeared in court yesterday (Monday, January 16) charged with his murder.

Blair Logan (26) has also been charged with assault to injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

He made no plea or declaration during the private court appearance at Dumbarton Sheriff Court and he was remanded in custody.

Cameron Logan (23), died in the blaze at his parent’s home in Achray Place. His girlfriend Rebecca Williams (24) is still in hospital. His parents were released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Ms Williams, a journalist with Global Radio, was firstly taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition.

She was later transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she is now said to be in a stable condition.

She spoke to police officers last week from her hospital bed.

Forensic officers were still continuing their investigations at the house yesterday (Monday, January 16).