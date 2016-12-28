Brodie’s meeting with space explorer was out of this world!

A Milngavie Primary School pupil was over the moon to meet space explorer Tim Peake recently.

Brodie Couper (10), a P6 pupil, was selected to attend and present his work at a conference run by the UK Space Agency which was held in York a few weeks ago.

The event was linked with the Tim Peake Principia mission to space and Brodie was very pleased to get the chance to meet him.

Brodie was one of only 300 children from the whole of the UK selected to attend the conference.

He was invited to explain and present his invention of a water purification unit that is powered by solar energy which he’d worked on for a school STEM project (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).