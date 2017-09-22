Bravehearted souls needed to walk across hot coals

Individuals with a burning ambition to walk barefoot across hot embers are being sought for a charity event. Four of Marie Curie’s Fundraising Groups are joining forces and organising a firewalk to raise money for Marie Curie.

It will be held at the Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow, in the Stobhill Hospital grounds on Thursday, November 30 at 6.30pm. The registration fee to take part is £30 per person and each participant is asked to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100.

Whilst the brave participants are briefed and prepare to walk, spectators will enjoy entertainment from a piper and refreshments and have the chance to take part in a raffle. Friends and family are encouraged to come along to cheer on the firewalkers.

Anne Thompson of Bishopbriggs Fundraising Group said: “It’s the first time a firewalk will be held in the hospice grounds and there has been lots of interest in it.

“Quite a few of us from the fundraising groups have already signed up to take part – it’s going to be a fantastic event!

“The firewalk is a great way for people to get involved with Marie Curie and the money raised from the event will help to provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families, when they need it most.”

A number of staff from Marie Curie have got behind the event and signed up.

Amanda Casey, community fundraiser for Greater Glasgow, said: “There’s a real buzz around the hospice for the firewalk and we hope as many people as possible will dare to take on the challenge.”

To find out more and how you can take register, please contact Amanda Casey on 0141 557 7575.