Brave Bex battles on after Milngavie house fire

The woman who was seriously injured in a deliberate house fire which killed her boyfriend is now in a “stable” condition, the NHS has confirmed.

Rebecca (Bex) Williams (24), was rescued from the burning house on New Year’s Day by her boyfriend’s father and neighbours - who heroically went back in to pull her out.

Her boyfriend Cameron Logan (23) was tragically killed in the blaze at his parent’s home in Achray Place, Milngavie.

Rebecca was rushed to hospital where she was initially in a critical condition.

Last weekend she was said to be “serious but stable” and, as the Herald went to print a spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said further progress had been made, explaining: “Her condition has improved and she remains in a stable condition.”

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that they have been able to speak to Rebecca in hospital.

On Friday her father Phillip Williams posted on his Facebook page that his daughter, who is a journalist for Global Radio, was “fighting hard” for her life and thanked everyone for their well wishes.

Police investigating the murder are still urging witnesses to come forward - call 101.