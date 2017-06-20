Boundary proposals revealed

The Local Government Boundary Commission for Scotland has published proposals to redraw the boundary between North Lanarkshire and Glasgow.

The proposal would move part of Cardowan, near Stepps, into North Lanarkshire after residents felt they were disadvantaged by being in a different council area from their near neighbours.

The area concerned includes around 150 homes on Dunlop Close, Dunlop Court, Dunlop Crescent, Dunlop Gate, Dunlop Gardens, Dunlop Grove, Dunlop Place and Dunlop Wynd.

The Commission’s Secretary, Ms Isabel Drummond-Murray, said: “We are particularly keen to hear from those residents and electors affected by the proposed changes, but would welcome any interested parties’ views, whether in favour of the proposals or not.”

Details of the proposals can be found on the Commission’s website: www.lgbc-scotland.gov.uk and can be viewed at Springburn Library or Moodiesburn Library.