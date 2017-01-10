Bogus workmen warning - two people conned out of £100k

Residents are being warned to be vigilant after two people were conned into paying a hundred thousand pounds to bogus workmen.

Officers are currently investigating a case which involves a resident in Bearsden who handed over £100,000 for work to be done at their house, however the work was carried out to a very poor standard.

The same thing happened to a resident in Lenzie in January last year, they also paid £100,000 for work that was not carried out properly.

There have also been several other incidents in the last few months in East Dunbartonshire of people being conned out of cash for work that either wasn’t carried out at all or done to a poor standard, for example hedge or grass cutting.

Detective Constable Stephen Cook, said: “This is an ongoing problem and we just want to warn people to be careful when someone comes to their home and offers to carry out work for them.

“Don’t just agree to the work immediately, tell them you will think about it and get several other quotes. “Often the work is not even required or it’s not carried out to an acceptable standard and obviously we want to prevent anyone else being conned.

“Another common con is to offer chips for a driveway for excessive amounts of money, so just be aware of this.”

Trading Standards advises people to get three or four quotes from tradesmen to make sure that you get the most competitive price.