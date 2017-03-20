Bogus workman steals pensioner’s life savings

The police are warning people to watch out for bogus workmen, after an elderly woman was robbed of her life savings last week.

The 80-year-old woman was taregted at her flat on Rothes Drive, Summerston, on Thursday at around 1pm.

A man, who claimed he was working on the roof of her block of flats, told her she had a leak in her bathroom which he could fix.

The OAP then let him in to her flat and bathroom.

While she went to another room he stole a five figure sum of money from her home and then made off.

The suspect is described as white, between 40 and 50 years of age, 5 ft 8 in height and of medium build. He was clean shaven and was wearing a beige jacket.

Detective Constable Gary Boyle, Maryhill CID, said: “Although the lady involved may not have been physically injured during incident, she is extremely upset about what happened and very saddened by the fact that someone she thought was there to help her has taken advantage of her and stolen her life savings.

“We do not think the lady was specifically targeted, we believe it was more opportunistic, and so would ask if anyone in the area has, in the last few days, been approached in the same manner by a man fitting the description.”

Anyone with information should contact Maryhill CID via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.