Boclair House Hotel named ‘Wedding Hotel of the Year’

Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden has been named ‘Wedding Hotel of the Year’ at the recent Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards.

The awards were presented by Paramount Creative at the Hilton Glasgow on February 19, with over 450 guests coming together to celebrate the best of the industry.

The Gala Final saw key players from the breadth of the Scottish hotel industry come together to celebrate their fellow hospitality professionals.

The event opened with musical delights from The GAMTA musical theatre school before CEO and founder of Prestige Hotel Awards, Warren Paul, thanked everyone for taking part in the inaugural awards and expressed his gratitude to all sponsors and supporters for their backing.

He said: “It has been amazing to see the engagement from hoteliers and trade suppliers in this celebration of the industry.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside our numerous partners to reward and showcase the fantastic work of businesses and individuals across the hotel trade.

“We have a fantastic platform from which to mould and grow Prestige Hotel Awards in to a successful annual event – Looking forward to next year.”

David Cochrane of HIT Scotland, Prestige Charity Partner, also received a warm welcome to the stage to introduce the work of the hospitality charity.

From Glasgow and Edinburgh, over the sea to Arran and as far as Aberdeen, The Prestige Hotel Awards independent judging panel toured the country to perform extensive and anonymous reviews of 80 hotels. Rooms were booked, cocktails sampled, service scrutinised and restaurant offerings put to the test.