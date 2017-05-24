Boclair Academy’s celebrating its big 40

Boclair Academy is holding a 40th anniversary fair on Saturday, June 10 from 11am to 3pm.

There will be a variety of stalls, a raffle, bouncy castle, manicures, mocktails, burgers, music and dance performances and much more.

Tours of the school will also be available during the day and there will be displays of art work by pupils from over the decades.

Former Boclair Academy pupils are being asked to hand in any old year group photos that they have from the past 40 years for a display at the school.

If you have any photos you could share with the school, could you please email them to: office@boclair.e-dunbarton.sch.uk FAO Mr Higgins.

Boclair Academy was built in 1976 to meet increased demand in the area.

Initially the school accommodated the overflow of pupils from Douglas Academy and Bearsden Academy but later the school had an increased number of placing requests from outside East Dunbartonshire.