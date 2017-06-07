Boclair Academy’s 40th anniversary Summer Fayre this Saturday (June 10) promises to be a great day out for families - from 11am to 3pm.

There will be a variety of stalls, a raffle, bouncy castle, magic, nail and beauty bar, mocktails, burgers, music and dance performances and much more.

Tours of the school will also be available during the day and there will be displays of art work by pupils from over the decades and a display of old photos.

All funds raised on the day will go directly back to the school.

The school is on Inveroran Drive, Bearsden, G61 2PL.