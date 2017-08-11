Blair Logan sentenced to life imprisonment for fire murder

Blair Logan has been given a life sentence with a minimum jail term of 20 years before he can be considered for parole at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Logan (27) poured petrol on his younger brother Cameron (23), and the bed he was sharing with Rebecca Williams as they slept at their family home in Milngavie in the early hours of January 1 this year.

Ms Williams was rescued from the fire and treated in hospital, while Logan’s parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Logan pleaded guilty to a charge of murder and attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, July 21.

After his arrest, Logan told police: “I didn’t want to kill him.”

Defence lawyer Shelagh McCall QC said Logan showed “wicked recklessness” but did not intend to kill his brother.

He was said to have “felt physically sick at the whole thing”.

Logan has been subject to two psychiatric reports which concluded there was not sufficient evidence for a plea of diminished responsibility.

Ms McCall said there were “unusual traits” in Logan’s personality and that he had a lack of understanding of the impact of his actions on other people.

Advocate Depute Alex Prentice said the accused admitted pouring petrol “with the intention of maiming or crippling” his brother.

The attack was said to be in retaliation for a recent incident at the house when his brother had punched him.

The two brothers had a “hostile” relationship and Logan told police they had not spoken since the death of their grandmother in 2013.

Ms Williams suffered burns to her arms and face, and needed a skin graft on one of her hands.

She also suffered damage to her throat, vocal cords and lungs and has undergone surgery four times, including a tracheotomy procedure.

She may not be able to return to work as a broadcast journalist due to the damage caused.