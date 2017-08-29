Bishopbriggs pupils are a class act!

The proud headmaster of Bishopbriggs Academy has congratulated pupils after the school returned its best ever exam results and came out top in East Dunbartonshire once again.

As the new term started, Gordon Moulsdale said: “There are many individual success stories, particularly relating to young people overcoming adversity.

All the headline statistics from S4 through to S6 are hugely impressive but I suppose the most astonishing one of all is that 52% of our S5 pupils passed five or more Highers. Our results will unquestionably be amongst the very best in Scotland and we are immensely proud.”

