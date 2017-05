The 92nd Glasgow Company of the Girls’ Brigade (GB) is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

A reunion event will be held on Friday, June 9, at 7.30pm in Cadder Church South Halls.

The 92nd GB would like to extend an invitation to all ex Captains, Officers, helpers and girls to attend the buffer dinner to mark the anniversary.

If you are interested contact 92ndgirlsbrigade@gmail.com by May 22.