Bishopbriggs choir’s concert is set to be a sell-out

Tickets will soon be on sale for a Bishopbriggs choir’s annual Christmas concert, which on past form is likely to be a sell-out performance.

The Springfield Cambridge Choir and Orchestra’s show will take place at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on December 21 at 7.30pm.

In the past it has raised an astonishing £280,000 for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland.

Friends old and new are invited to join the 150-voice chorus, junior chorus, full orchestra and guest soloists on an unforgettable whistlestop world tour of Christmas music performed in typical sensational style.

The concert is called “Christmas Among Friends” and is about festive music from around the world.

The local box offfice is at Cadder Church South Hall, Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs.

It will open for the sale of tickets on Wednesday and Friday mornings 10am to 12 noon from Wednesday, September 6.

Tickets are priced £10, £12 and £15.