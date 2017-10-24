Bishopbriggs child care worker faces panel over abuse claims

A care worker in Bishopbriggs faces being struck off over claims he verbally abused a vulnerable teenager.

Gary Towland was working in The Wallace Unit at St Mary’s Kenmure which is a registered charity, when the alleged offences are said to have occurred.

He is due to appear in front of the Scottish Social Services Council for a fitness to practise hearing, scheduled for next week.

Towland faces seven allegations which are said to have occurred on or around 23 July 2015, including that he called a service user a “gimp” and attempted to throw the male to the ground and trip him up.

The care worker is to appear before a panel for a four-day hearing in Dundee which will begin on October 31.

The panel will decide if the allegations are proven, and whether the worker is fit to practise or if other sanctions are required.