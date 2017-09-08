Billington’s aiming to win awards hat-trick for Scotland

Local delicatessen Billington’s of Lenzie are going for a hat-trick of wins at a prestigious awards - and they need your help.

The much-loved shop, owned by Mark and Sue Billington, has once again been entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2018.

They have won the Scottish award for the last two years running, landing a stall at the Farm Shop and Deli Show at Birmingham’s NEC, and now want to make it three-in-a-row.

The awards recognise the very best standards in specialist retail and celebrate the highest levels of service, product knowledge, initiative, innovation and community involvement.

Mark aid: “Our niche has to be our ability to be totally focused and lead by our customers needs and wants, we listen to their comments and are reactive to their needs.

“We have been regional winners two years running and have met and experienced so wonderful people at the shows.

“We have taken advice and inspiration from each other and this has aspired us to enter again this year.

“We feel we are a forward thinking business, that is fully committed to its team members and customers.

“I think with the introduction of roasting our own coffee beans will be both unique and ground breaking in our sector.”

Nigel Barden, chair of judges and BBC Radio 2 Gastronome, added: “The Farm Shop and Deli sector continues to grow in size and importance, as do these awards, which crucially acknowledge the finest in the field, in both retail and online. They also help consumers track down the finest out there, as these talented retailers continue to push the boundaries.”

Vote for Billingtons of Lenzie online via the 2018 ‘Entrants’ web page at: http://www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/fsda18entrants. Voting closes on Tuesday 31st October 2017and one lucky voter will be entered into a draw to win a food hamper.