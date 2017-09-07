Bield make an appeal for new volunteers

Bield’s retirement housing development at Oakburn Gardens in Milngavie is looking for volunteers to provide valuable support for its user services.

Opened in 2009, the home is renowned for its leading approach to maintaining independence for those aged 60 and over in modern, comfortable apartments without residents having the worry of repairs and garden maintenance.

Volunteer silver surfer tutors are involved in a popular project which teaches tenants how to use modern technology enabling them to become more confident with their laptops, smartphones and general computing skills.

Ruth Bowen, Volunteer Development Manager at Bield, said: “At Bield we encourage our tenants and residents to pursue their interests and hobbies as it is central to our ‘Free to Be’ ethos but they often need a little support to be able to do this.

“We have a number of wonderful opportunities to become involved and get to know some fantastic people.”

Volunteers build positive relationships with service users and can play an important role in assisting older people to enjoy happy and fulfilled lives.

If you would like to volunteer and are a friendly and sociable person then Bield would be interested in hearing from you. Please visit www.bield.co.uk/work-us/volunteering or email volunteering@bield.co.uk for further information.

Enquiries are welcome from people over 16. Full training and support will be given and a minimum commitment of six months is required.