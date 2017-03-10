Bid to cut “frustration” on Bishopbriggs relief road

East Dunbartonshire Council has written to Network Rail Scotland in a bid to cut further disruption on Bishopbriggs Relief Road.

The authority says there have been delays because the under-construction project is next to the main Edinburgh-Glasgow rail line.

There have also been problems with utilities fixtures as well as negotiations with landowners.

But the council insists the completed scheme will cut congestion, support new investment, improve air quality and encourage active travel.

However now development and regeneration convener Councillor Alan Moir, has written to Network Rail Scotland to stress the need to work closely with the council “to minimise further disruption”.

The £6.5m project involves the creation of a two-lane 50mph road stretching 600 metres between Wester Cleddens

Roundabout and a new roundabout, with another 100 metres of road on the north side of the railway.

There will be a new bridge over the main Edinburgh-Glasgow railway line, a walking and cycling route, new access road into Cadder Yard and two sustainable urban drainage ponds.

Councillor Moir said: “Previously-unknown issues can arise when construction begins on such large

infrastructure projects, but it has been frustrating for local residents and workers.

“I have written to Network Rail Scotland seeking assurances that it will work productively with us to keep any further delays to a minimum.

“In the meantime, I would like to pay tribute to the people and businesses of Bishopbriggs for their patience.

“Rest assured, officers are continuing to work closely with stakeholders to minimise disruption and inconvenience.”

He added: “The new phase of Bishopbriggs Relief Road (completion due in August) will be a huge boost for the area and I’m looking forward to work being completed.

