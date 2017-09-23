Bid to build homes at Cleddans Playing Fields

Sessions are being staged to give local residents the chance to find out more about a plan to build 50 affordable homes on Cleddans Playing Fields.

The scheme is a joint venture involving the council and development partners Bield Housing and Care,

The site, east of Whitehill Avenue (Hillhead) and west of Loch Lea (Harestanes), is part open space and partly occupied bu a retirement complex - but earlier this year was allocated for residential development in the area’s Local Development Plan.

The proposal is to build around 50 affordable homes on the site, which would include social rented and shared equity flats and houses and a proposed new Day Care building.

Around 38 new retirement apartments would also be created to replace the existing complex owned by Bield Housing and Care at Whitehill Court.

New streets, public spaces and a play area would be provided while existing public footpaths would be maintained and improved.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, place, neighbourhood and corporate assets convener (pictured), said: “This site forms part of the Council’s affordable housing investment programme.

“It will deliver around 250 homes over the next three to four years in order to help meet a high local demand for affordable homes.

“The exhibitions are an opportunity for local residents who are interested in finding out more about the proposed new housing development to go along and get all the information they need.

There will be experts on hand to answer questions and provide further details on the plans and drawings that are being proposed. I hope people are able to attend and let us know their views.”

Caryn Innes, head of development at Bield Housing and Care, said, “This is a strategically important site for Bield.

“Our partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council enables a joint approach to successfully deliver much needed affordable homes in this area and the reprovision of our existing retirement complex, which is no longer fit for purpose.

“The proposed new retirement apartments will suit the needs of our existing tenants and our future tenants.”

The public exhibitions are at Hillhead Community Centre in Meiklehill Road, Kirkintilloch, from 3.15pm to 6.45pm on Wednesday (September 27); and at Harestanes Primary School Huts in Mauchline Court, Kirkintilloch, on Tuesday, October 3, from 3pm to 8pm.

The plans displayed at the exhibition will be available on the consultation pages of the council website (www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk) and paper copies can be viewed at Kirkintilloch Community Hub following the exhibitions.

You can also contact development officer Anna Gribben on 0300 123 4510 if you would like to arrange to discuss the plans further or arrange for an additional meeting.

If you wish to make comments on the proposal email anna.gribben@eastdunbarton.gov.uk (link sends e-mail) or write to Housing Strategy and Development, Southbank House, Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch G66 1XH.

Comments made at this stage are not formal representations to the planning authority.

Once a planning application is submitted there will be a further opportunity to make representations to the planning authority.