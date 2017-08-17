Best new bar award for Finsbay

A year old ‘granny chic’ cafe/bar/restaurant called Finsbay on Milngavie’s Main Street has won ‘New Bar Award’ in the Scottish Bar and Pubs Awards.
Finsbay, which replaced Meet Me @ The Corner, opened last August.
Billy Milligan from Bearsden, one of the two directors, has over 18 years of bar/restaurant industry experience and has worked for two of Scotland’s biggest leisure companies - G1 group and Buzzworks.
He also currently owns The Pacific tiki bar in the west end of Glasgow and is a coach and player of the local rugby team West of Scotland.
The other owner, also local, is former Scotland and Glasgow Warriors captain Al Kellock.
