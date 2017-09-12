Best in Britain - there’s no better place for women than East Dunbartonshire

A survey has seen East Dunbartonshire top a poll to find the best place in Great Britain for women to live.

The analysis for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour looked at eight different areas to rank all 380 local authorities.

East Dunbartonshire came top overall; ranking highly in education (11th), the quality of the local environment (16th), personal wellbeing (40th), income (46th) and safety (79th).

Although the area performed less well for housing affordability (192nd), culture (147th) and life expectancy (159th) it still managed to beat the likes of East Renfrewshire, West Oxfordshire and West Berkshire to the number one spot.

It also led to the way for women aged 30-65, scoring high on school quality (2nd) and employment opportunities.

The survey results come a week after over 20 women attended an event organised by Business Gateway East Dunbartonshire at Boclair House to encourage local women into self employment.

Women’s Hour will be broadcast from East Dunbartonshire tomorrow (Wednesday, September 13), with Jane Garvie asking local women about how they feel about their neighbourhood.